Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town – BBC Sport
|
|
Leicester City 3-0 Huddersfield Town
Leicester manager Claude Puel says he needs Riyad Mahrez to make a decision over his future after the Algeria international scored one and made another in the win over Huddersfield. "It was a fantastic game for Riyad. I like this player and I'd like to …
Brilliant Riyad Mahrez orchestrates Leicester victory over Huddersfield
Leicester City 3 Huddersfield 0: Riyad Mahrez's classy volley inspires Foxes
Ndidi's Leicester sink Huddersfield
