 Leicester City Complete £4.4m Signing Of Fousseni Diabate From Gazalec Ajaccio | Nigeria Today
Leicester City Complete £4.4m Signing Of Fousseni Diabate From Gazalec Ajaccio

Posted on Jan 13, 2018

Leicester have signed Fousseni Diabate from Gazelec Ajaccio on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Claude Puel’s second signing this month after the announcement of Adrien Silva.

Fousseni Diabate, who plays as a striker but is equally adept on either wing, has scored three goals in 20 games in all competitions this term.

Diabate is the product of Stade Rennais academy youth system and represented Mali in 2016’s Toulon Tournament

The arrival of the Diabate could signal the departure of Nigeria international forward Ahmed Musa, who Puel admitted could be leaving the club in January.

