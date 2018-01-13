Leicester City Complete £4.4m Signing Of Fousseni Diabate From Gazalec Ajaccio

Leicester have signed Fousseni Diabate from Gazelec Ajaccio on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Claude Puel’s second signing this month after the announcement of Adrien Silva.

Fousseni Diabate, who plays as a striker but is equally adept on either wing, has scored three goals in 20 games in all competitions this term.

Diabate is the product of Stade Rennais academy youth system and represented Mali in 2016’s Toulon Tournament

The arrival of the Diabate could signal the departure of Nigeria international forward Ahmed Musa, who Puel admitted could be leaving the club in January.

The post Leicester City Complete £4.4m Signing Of Fousseni Diabate From Gazalec Ajaccio appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

