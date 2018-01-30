Leicester’s Musa joins CSKA on loan – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Leicester's Musa joins CSKA on loan
Vanguard
Leicester striker Ahmed Musa is returning to former club CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season, the Russian side announced on Tuesday. Musa “Welcome home, Ahmed!” CSKA said on their official website. The speedy 25-year-old Nigeria …
Ahmed Musa Joins CSKA Moscow on loan from Leicester City
Musa: Why I Returned To CSKA
Leicester forward Ahmed Musa heads back to CSKA Moscow on loan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!