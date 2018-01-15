Leon Balogun, Anthony Ujah suffer racial abuse in Germany

Mainz’s Nigeria international Leon Balogun said he and another Nigerian footballer Anthony Ujah were victims of racist abuse in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Hanover 96.

Visitors Mainz threw away a two-goal lead as Hanover striker Niclas Fuellkrug scored a hat-trick before Balogun revealed the abuse.

“Anthony Ujah and I were insulted by monkey noises from the Hanover 96 fans while we were warming up,” Berlin-born Balogun wrote on Twitter, which Ujah retweeted.

“I’m shocked that such behaviour exists in the Bundesliga in 2018.”

Hanover has apologised, while the German Football Association (DFB) set to investigate.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

