 Lessons from Spain: coping with the multinational State – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lessons from Spain: coping with the multinational State – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Lessons from Spain: coping with the multinational State
The Nation Newspaper
People with the mindset that pushed Nigeria from federal to unitary system are not likely to be persuaded easily with superior arguments alone. Nigeria is not a nation. It is a mere geographical expression. The word Nigerian is merely a distinctive

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.