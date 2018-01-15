‘Let’s Build an Unstoppable Force’, Newly Registered ‘Youth Party’ – MDP Tells Nigerian Youths

Modern Democratic Party (MDP), Nigeria’s newly registered youth led party, led by 27-year old Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi has said that the party is committed to building a structure capable of winning elections across all political spheres and levels.

The MDP in a statement on Monday said the party has the desire and unwavering resolution to put the spotlight on the overlooked and downtrodden in our society – a society in critical need of deliverance from the bondage of bad leadership.

“Over the last few days, we have received countless phone calls and messages filled with prayers, hope and support. We are grateful and humbled by the great show of interest and commitment to our cause coming from Nigerians from all walks of life.

“For far too long, genuinely progressive and forward-thinking individuals have been silenced. The youth have been told to “wait their turn”. We have been called naïve, unprepared, and unschooled in “the game of politics”. Well, Modern Democratic Party (MDP) does not consider politics a “game”, as these same games have long toyed with the lives of Nigerians and hindered the social and economic potential of this nation.

“We must correct the present for the sake of the future. This is our scared duty to our country!

“In partnership with the brightest minds in Nigeria, MDP is focused on harnessing the mental and physical resources of this unique generation of youth brimming with fresh ideas and innovation which will finally put Nigeria in its rightful place on the world stage. But we need ALL youthful hands on deck!

“To quote the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; “…we cannot walk alone. And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.”

“We are not in any way advocating that only the youth have the solutions to Nigeria’s problems. We are simply saying that the young people of this country have a role to play in the task of building this country but they have been alienated and locked out of the decision making process. It is in the light of this reality that MDP is committed towards the agenda of mainstreaming youth inclusion in politics and governance. And we intend to achieve this working and building consensus across generational divides.

“We see a #risinggeneration of young Nigerians across the country who passionately believe in the unity, indivisibility, and oneness of Nigeria. We are not tied to the prejudices and biases of our parents when it comes to tribe, religion, creed or gender for we are united in our hunger for success. We challenge Nigerian youths to look beyond our quests for individual and personal success and work together to build an unstoppable force, driven by like-minded people for the success of our country. Complacency and “sitting on the fence” is out of the question. Nigeria must not fail!

“If you have not been moved or inspired enough to get involved since 1999 because you are tired of the same old thing and the same old people, then here is your opportunity. Wake up! The time is now. Get involved by joining us in MDP, get your PVC, and let your voice be heard. #PartyCP8. The future of this country is in your hands. God bless Nigeria.

“Information for joining MDP and volunteering will be communicated shortly”, the statement said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘Let’s Build an Unstoppable Force’, Newly Registered ‘Youth Party’ – MDP Tells Nigerian Youths appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

