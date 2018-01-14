Let’s stop further bloodshed, communal clashes – IBB – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Let's stop further bloodshed, communal clashes – IBB
Vanguard
Ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida on Sunday urged Nigerians to desist from communal clashes and further bloodshed, noting that Nigeria as a country has witnessed allot of bloodshed. General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd),. “We have witnessed so much …
Babangida Calls For Urgent Solution To Killings In Nigeria
Stop the bloodletting now – General Babangida
Celebrating the dead, neglecting the living
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!