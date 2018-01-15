Let’s Take A Look At Zuma’s Wives On Instagram

We all have those friends who insist on using social media to declare their undying love for their partners.

As grating as that is, sometimes it pays off in the long run. I once watched someone throw pictures of themselves and their ex onto an open fire, bemoaning the breakdown of the relationship, and broadcast the entire thing on Facebook.

It really did make putting up with all the tripe that came before worth it.

Someone else who is keen to sing their significant others’ praise is Madam Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, South Africa’s “fourth First Lady”.

The Daily Maverick say she is “viewed as the most glamorous and outgoing of President’s Zuma’s wives”, and her Instagram is a pretty good indicator of that.

Oh, and she loves a massive overshare.

Her account, @firstladytzuma, boasts a whopping 90 000 followers. Someone should let her know she qualifies as an influencer, although I’m pretty her husband has enough of our money tucked away to render a side income negligible.

Some of her recent gushing posts:

Hows that caption – “Till the end of time till the end of us. I will love you. Love is seeing an imperfect person perfectly”.

And this, with a few too many details to boot:

Cause I was made to love you, my hands to touch you, my arms to hold you, my lips to kiss you, my eyes to see you, my legs to stand and my time to spend with you forever. I remember you saying to your brothers, a long time ago, here is my future wife and the rest is history. Never knew that after so many years we would still be looking at each other and be like.

Ja no, I’m fine without those images in my head.

We really are just scratching the surface there, and you’re welcome to see her Instagram here if that’s your jam.

[To be clear, the only real crime here is that her husband is a truly awful human being.]

Then there is the “third First Lady”, Madam Dr Bongi Ngema-Zuma (@bongingema_zuma.foundation), who’s rocking under 5 000 followers and is a bit more low-key about her relationship with the president.

Her most recent posts:

A little on Bongi:

Ngema-Zuma runs the Bongi Ngema-Zuma Foundation a “non-profit” organisation which she describes as having a “vision of seeing South Africa where diabetes ceases to be a killer due to lack of awareness, by supporting and helping people take control of diabetes.” From the foundation’s website is appears Ngema-Zuma makes up the entire “board of trustees” all on her own.

What are the chances of seeing these two in the same Insta post? Not good, my friends:

In 2014 Madiba-Zuma and Ngema-Zuma made headlines when they became involved in a “screaming match” in a studio at the SABC ahead of a Women’s Day broadcast. Producers had made the grave mistake of sending two separate invitations, a sort of shotgun approach, hoping someone from the First Household would pitch. Both did resulting in a frothy that played out in front of SABC staff. It was so ugly one of the Mrs Zumas apparently threatened to call uBaba’s favourite, COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Such poise, such grace.

If JZ gets the boot, and it looks like the party he once led is just about ready to cut him loose, those accounts will be worth keeping an eye on.

Hey ladies, your MCM stole billions from his people and deserves to be thrown behind bars.

[source:dailymaverick]

