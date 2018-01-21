Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear – Vanguard
Lewandowski, Mueller star as Bayern go 16 points clear
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller both netted twice as Bayern Munich went 16 points clear in the Bundesliga on Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen. Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal during …
