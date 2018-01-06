LG polls: Gov. Okowa lauds DSIEC over smooth organization of election

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has lauded the State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) for the smooth conduct of the local government elections in the state. Okowa made the commendation on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Unit 3, Ward 3, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area. ” I am satisfied with the process because […]

The post LG polls: Gov. Okowa lauds DSIEC over smooth organization of election appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

