LG’s mobile division reports big losses in fourth quarter

LG’s mobile division reported $192 million in losses in the last quarter of 2017. While quarterly losses for the Korean electronic giant sound bleak, it’s an improvement from its Q3 losses of more than $331 million.

The post LG’s mobile division reports big losses in fourth quarter appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

