Liberia Ruling Party Expels President Johnson Sirleaf – Voice of America

Liberia Ruling Party Expels President Johnson Sirleaf
Liberia's ruling Unity Party has expelled the country's outgoing president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is accused by party leaders of meddling in last year's presidential elections in which its candidate suffered a bruising defeat. Johnson Sirleaf, a …
