Liberian President-elect George Weah Following The Footsteps Of Goodluck Jonathan – Atiku

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar says the Liberian President-elect George Weah is following the footsteps of Goodluck Jonathan. Slowly, Liberia is on the mend.. Atiku stated. In his words.. Slowly, but surely Liberia is on the mend as it’s President-elect, George Weah visits his opponent – following in the footsteps of our own […]

