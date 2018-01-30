 Liberia’s George Weah Promises To Remove “Racist” Citizenship Laws – The African Exponent | Nigeria Today
Liberia’s George Weah Promises To Remove “Racist” Citizenship Laws – The African Exponent

Liberia's George Weah Promises To Remove "Racist" Citizenship Laws
Liberia's president George Weah has pledged to scrap "racist" citizenship laws from the country's Constitution which restrict citizenship to black people only. Whenever a new president takes power, they make a raft of promises premised solely on sweet
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

