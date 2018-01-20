Liberia’s Weah seeks to reassure ahead of inauguration – Citizen
Liberia's Weah seeks to reassure ahead of inauguration
Incoming Liberian president George Weah on Saturday sought to dispel accusations he is ill-prepared to take the reins of his fragile west African country, and said his priority would be maintaining peace. Former international footballer Weah played a …
