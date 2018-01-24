 Libya force arrests gang suspected of torturing migrants – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Libya force arrests gang suspected of torturing migrants – Daily Mail

Libya force arrests gang suspected of torturing migrants
An armed group loyal to Libya's national unity government said Wednesday it had arrested a gang accused of kidnapping and torturing Sudanese migrants near the northern city of Sirte. The gang, made up of "five Libyans and one Palestinian… had
