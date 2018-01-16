Libya returnees: Edo knocks NAPTIP’s uncooperative posture, writes FG

…to partner Sahara Energy on power, gas

The Edo Executive Council on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the uncooperative posture of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), in the evacuation and reintegration of victims of human trafficking, particularly the last batch of Libya returnees that came through Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said this after the weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, which he chaired, at the Government House, Benin City.

Obaseki also said that the state was developing a new tripartite arrangement with oil companies involving the oil companies, the state government and host communities to ensure that Corporate Social Responsibility programmes achieve the desired impact and are sustainable.

He said the new relationship model which will replace the conventional bilateral model was important to create a better, valuable investor-community relationship and effective service delivery to the target communities.

While briefing journalists, Governor Obaseki expressed dissatisfaction with the way NAPTIP and other agencies that are statutorily charged to cater to victims of human trafficking, treated the victims.

He added that it was in the brief of NAPTIP to properly guide the Federal Government on packages for the victims, like the batches evacuated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), who were given one hundred Euro, noting that it was only wise for NAPTIP to have advised government on the need for transport stipends for those being airlifted into the country so that they are not stranded on arriving Nigeria.

“NAPTIP’s commentary on the efforts of Edo State government to reintegrate the victims have been uncomplimentary. The efforts of the Edo State Government have received local and international commendations. If NAPTIP was proactive in carrying out its task, we won’t have the scale of crisis we have in our hands today,” he said.

The governor said the Exco meeting discussed key issues affecting the state, which includes migration, noting that the state was not pleased with the abysmal level of support shown by some agencies.

“We are writing to the presidency to register our displeasure so that urgent actions will be taken,” he said.

On the new model of relating with companies, the governor explained that “In Edo State, we have decided to create our own model for relating with the oil producing companies. We do not want a situation where the communities and the oil companies have a bilateral arrangement that is not effective.

This time, it is going to be a tripartite arrangement among the oil companies, host communities and government, and each party will contribute to the purse and execute huge projects that will meet the expectations of our people on a sustainable basis.”

The post Libya returnees: Edo knocks NAPTIP’s uncooperative posture, writes FG appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

