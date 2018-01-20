Libyan Returnees: We will Assist Our Indigenes – Ondo Govt.

The Ondo State government has assured the twenty three of its indigenes repatriated from Libya of its readiness to assist them resume normal lives. The Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, stated this during his visit to the State Correctional Centre in Akure, the state capital. Agboola assured the returnees, who landed at […]

