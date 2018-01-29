 Libyans Pouring Molten Plastic On Black Skin, Eyes And Face (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Libyans Pouring Molten Plastic On Black Skin, Eyes And Face (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

As shared by a twitter User… This is happening in Libya right now, while the world  has forgotten about the slave trade in Libya, the issue is still Unsolved. Libyans pouring molten plastic on Black skin, eyes and face . Please wake up . We need to unite as one to end injustice. @TheShadeRoomm #Libya […]

The post Libyans Pouring Molten Plastic On Black Skin, Eyes And Face (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.