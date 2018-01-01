Libya’s AGOCO looks to fix power problems hampering output – Reuters
|
Libya's AGOCO looks to fix power problems hampering output
Reuters
BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 1 (Reuters) – Libya's Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) is hoping to resolve power problems by the end of March that are keeping production well below potential, its chairman said on Monday. In recent weeks, AGOCO's production has …
