Ligue 1: Memphis Depay’s late stunner ensures Lyon beat PSG at home – Daily Post Nigeria

Ligue 1: Memphis Depay's late stunner ensures Lyon beat PSG at home
Paris Saint-Germain were beaten by Lyon on Sunday night in the French Ligue 1 at the Groupama Stadium. Memphis Depay scored a late goal to give Lyon a dramatic 2-1 victory against PSG. The result means Lyon are now eight points behind league leaders …
