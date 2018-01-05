Lionel Messi could leave for FREE if Catalonia gain independence and Barcelona lose spot in La Liga – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Lionel Messi could leave for FREE if Catalonia gain independence and Barcelona lose spot in La Liga
Daily Mail
Despite signing a new deal at Barcelona and penning the most lucrative contract in world football, Lionel Messi could sensationally leave the Spanish giants for free… should Catalonia succeed in its bid for independence. The autonomous region made …
