 LIRS Orders Falz To Remit His Personal Income Tax (See Photo) | Nigeria Today
LIRS Orders Falz To Remit His Personal Income Tax (See Photo)

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Apparently, Nigerian Rapper, Falz is one of the Nigerian artistes that recorded huge success in the year 2017. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS has sent a letter to the rapper, asking him to remit his personal income tax for the year.

Over the years, many Nigerian celebrities have not formed the habit of remitting their taxes regularly to the government despite the huge sum of money they make from the entertainment industry. This move by the LIRS was done in a bid to generate revenue from the entertainment sector.

After receiving the letter from LIRS, Falz took to social media to share the letter and wrote;

LIRS won’t let someone even start the year well before sending letter, Na wa oo

See letter below;

Lol! LIRS sends Falz a letter to come and?pay his personal income tax for 2017

