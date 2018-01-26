List Of President Kenyatta New Cabinet Secretaries

The president also named more Cabinet secretaries. Veteran journalist Farida Karoney was named CS Ministry of Lands, Prof Margaret Kobia is the nominee for Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, Mr John Munyes was named CS Petroleum and Mining. EDUCATION Ms Monica Juma was appointed to replace Ms Amina Mohamed as Foreign Affairs […]

The post List Of President Kenyatta New Cabinet Secretaries appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

