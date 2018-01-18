[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
Eyewitness News
Radio 702 | Department of Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says there is nothing wrong with ministers paying for programmes to profile their work. SABC · SASSA · Bathabile Dlamini · Lumka Oliphant. Email; Print; Tweet · Share …
Social Development Paid For Bathabile Dlamini's Talk Show Interview, SABC Confirms
Paying for interviews certainly not normal practice, says SABC's Philiso
'Dlamini must account for alleged R500k paid to SABC for interview'
