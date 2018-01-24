 Listening to one artist on YouTube could get simpler with Official Artist Channels | Nigeria Today
Listening to one artist on YouTube could get simpler with Official Artist Channels

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

YouTube is combining multiple artist channels under a single Official Artist Channel, a move designed to simplify listening for viewers and expand reach for musicians. YouTube will automatically merge multiple channels.

The post Listening to one artist on YouTube could get simpler with Official Artist Channels appeared first on Digital Trends.

