LIVE: Goalkeeper Ochan dropped, Shaban out as Uganda takes on Namibia

Ochan dropped | Uganda vs Namibia 10.30pm | LIVE: Zambia 1 Ivory Coast 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre will again depend on Derrick Nsibambi for goals, as Shaban Mohammed is out injured in the must-win match today against Namibia.

“Shaban Mohamed (forward) is out injured and should be ready for the final match against Cote d’Ivoire,” Desabre said ahead of Uganda’s second match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan who made an error in the opening game that Uganda lost 3-1 to Zambia, has been dropped. Coming in goal is Isma Watenga.

Rusty debutants Namibia already have a win under their belt, having scored in stoppage time on Sunday to shock the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group B during the opening round of matches at the African Nations Championship.

Cranes starting line up: 19-Watenga Isma (GK), 14-Nicholas Wadada, 3-Isaac Muleme, 5-Timothy Awanyi, 4-Bernard Muwanga (Capt), 21-Taddeo Lwanga, 23-Milton Karisa, 10-Mutyaba Muzamiru, 11-Derrick Nsibambi, 15-Sadam Juma,17-Kyambadde

