Liverpool 2-1 Everton: Winners Emerge In Complete Sports Predict And Win Competition

As many as forty-eight respondents, out of the hundreds who participated in our exciting giveaway competition, correctly predicted Saturday’s 2-1 victory of Liverpool over city rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby ON OUR WEBSITE and, as usual, it was down to the staff to pick the five winners who will share the N25,000 cash prize in the Complete Sports Predict and Win Competition.

So, following the rules of the competition, we had to do a ballot to determine the five lucky winners considering those who fulfilled the conditions for participating.

These conditions include answering the simple question preceding the prediction; correctly predicting the outcome of the match and submitting entry on the website. An entry on any other platform is INVALID.

After the ballot, five names emerged from the pot and they will each get N5000 as their share of the pot of gold.

Kindly click here to see the list of winners

All our winners will be contacted and informed about how they will redeem their cash prizes but remember, whether you win or not, Complete Sports and completesportsnigeria.com will NOT ask you to pay ANY money or to part with your valuables.

If you get such a request, please kindly turn it down.

