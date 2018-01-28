Liverpool dumped out of English FA Cup amidst VAR chaos

Liverpool were stunned 3-2 by West Bromwich Albion in a memorable English FA Cup fourth round tie at Anfield on Saturday, amidst a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) dominated affair. West Brom were denied a goal by the new VAR system and had another confirmed by the technology in a dramatic start to an FA Cup tie. But it still saw them establish a 3-1 half-time lead over Liverpool.

