Liverpool end City’s unbeaten run

Liverpool scored three times in nine minutes for a dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday which ended the English Premier League leaders’ unbeaten start to the season. Liverpool struck after less than 10 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain surged forward from midfield to collect a neat layoff from Roberto Firmino and send a low shot past goalkeeper Ederson. Leroy Sane equalised shortly before the interval, but Liverpool blew Manchester City away after halftime, with Firmino chipping Ederson to restore the home side’s lead.

