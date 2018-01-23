Liverpool suffer surprise defeat at battling Swansea

Fourth-placed Liverpool were stung by a 1-0 defeat at English Premier League basement side Swansea City who withstood a second-half onslaught to secure the points on Monday. The Swans had taken the lead through defender Alfie Mawson at the Liberty Stadium five minutes before the break. This came when an attempt to clear by Liverpool’s 75 million pounds defender Virgil Van Dijk landed at the feet of Mawson who swept the ball home.

