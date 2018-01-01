Liverpool to demand ‘astronomical’ fee for Coutinho

LIVERPOOL will demand an “astronomical” fee for Philippe Coutinho after Nike’s website blunder, according to reports.

The sportswear giant had an advert on their official Barcelona website that read: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou.

“Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until January 6.”

The marketing scheme, which was live online on Saturday night, urged fans to buy a Coutinho shirt.

And the Telegraph claim that that gaffe will force Jurgen Klopp’s side to demand a massive fee for their most valuable player.

Nike’s promotion was removed within an hour of being picked up.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request last summer amid much speculation that he would off to Catalonia.

However the Kop side stood firm in the face of intense pressure, turning down a final bid of £115million.

Coutinho is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League and has this season again underlined his importance to Liverpool.

But it is believed he is still keen to leave the club to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Spain.

