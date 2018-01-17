 Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Ben Woodburn – Bleacher Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Ben Woodburn – Bleacher Report

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Malcom and Ben Woodburn
Bleacher Report
Liverpool could be about to join the race to sign Bordeaux youngster Malcom, while Ben Woodburn has agreed a loan move to Championship side Sunderland. Arsenal are interested in signing the 20-year-old Brazilian but may now face competition from the
Arsenal and Liverpool receive fresh message from Bordeaux over Malcom transferMetro
Liverpool join Arsenal in race for Bordeaux star Malcom, according to French side's managerEvening Standard
Arsenal have not held talks with Bordeaux over Malcom, insists French club's presidentSkySports
Daily Star –Sports Illustrated –Mirror.co.uk –Complete Sports Nigeria
all 1,065 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.