Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge joins West Brom on loan until end of season – The Guardian

The Guardian
Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season after rejecting the chance to sign for Newcastle United. The out-of-favour Liverpool striker attracted interest from several clubs in this window, including …
