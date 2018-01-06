Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona in €160m transfer

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has signed for Barcelona in a five year deal, the Catalan club has confirmed, with the fee believed to be 160 million euros.

In what is the second most expensive transfer ever after Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, 120 million euros is to be paid up front with another 40 million performance related.

The Brazilian is expected to be presented at the Camp Nou on Monday, which will conclude a transfer saga that dragged on throughout last summer with Liverpool then adamant that they would not allow their key creative midfielder to leave.

Coutinho did put in a transfer request but it did not sway the Livepool board but now the persistence of Barcelona and the player has seen the move finally come to fruition.

Barcelona have brought in the player despite him not being eligible for the Champions League this season, having already been fielded by Liverpool.

