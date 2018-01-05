L&L Foods vows to reclaim Nigeria’s dominance in global groundnut market – Vanguard
An emerging Nigerian food and beverage company, L&L Foods, has vowed to reclaim Nigeria's dominance in the global groundnut market. This was disclosed recently in Lagos by the CEO of the company, Mr. Ladipo Lawani, following the company's selection …
