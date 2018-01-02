Lobbies want counties to enforce shisha ban – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Lobbies want counties to enforce shisha ban
The Star, Kenya
Lobby groups will monitor county governments to ensure they crack down on shisha dens outlawed by the Health ministry last week. The groups say the counties must support the ban to stop the rising cases of non-communicable diseases like cancer and …
