 Lobbies want counties to enforce shisha ban – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lobbies want counties to enforce shisha ban – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Lobbies want counties to enforce shisha ban
The Star, Kenya
Lobby groups will monitor county governments to ensure they crack down on shisha dens outlawed by the Health ministry last week. The groups say the counties must support the ban to stop the rising cases of non-communicable diseases like cancer and
The rich cry too: Vocal Governor, MPs who smoke shisha now plotting to reverse banSDE Entertainment News
Ban on shisha smoking is still in force, says Health ministryDaily Nation
Ministry maintains shisha ban still onHivisasa

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.