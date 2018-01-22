Lobi go top of NPFL log after Go Round win – Daily Trust
Lobi go top of NPFL log after Go Round win
Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi have moved top of the NPFL standings after they recorded their second straight win of the new season at home yesterday against Go Round FC of Port Harcourt at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi. The Makurdi club …
