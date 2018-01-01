London Based Nigeria Blogger, Elombah Arrested Due To The Article He Wrote Against Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Whoever said their is something like free speech or rather, freedom of speech in Nigeria is really fooling him or her self. Even singer, Olamide said in one of his music and I quote “I can assure you freedom of speech but what I can’t assure you is freedom after speech”.

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode via his Twitter handle intimated Nigerians on what is happening to London Based Nigeria blogger and owner of Elombah.com. He said SARS arrested him because of an article he wrote about President Muhammadu Buhari.

FFK tweeted;

Just got call from wife of London-based Daniel Elombah of Elombah.com. She told me that at 4.00am this morning SARS operatives stormed their home, fired bullets in the air, terrorised their family members, threatened to kill them all and whisked away Dan, his younger brother Tim and two others. When the SARS operatives were asked why they were doing all this they responded by saying that they were acting on "orders from above" and that it was because Dan had written an article which was critical of Buhari in his blog.








