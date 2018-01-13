London Mayor: Trump has got the message, he is not welcome here

Donald Trump was set to visit Britain early this year amidst protest and controversies, but he canceled the visit on Friday and blame Obama Administration for “having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London, for “peanuts”

Over the last few months, Britain has since watched Trump visit Paris, toured the Vatican, visit Saudi Arabia, visit King Philippe of Belgium at the Royal Palace in Brussels among others and were hoping to see him visit London despite protest from most Londoners.

In a Tweet on Friday, Trump cancel his proposed visit to London, no one knows for sure if the cancellation is temporary or permanently. However, reacting to Trump cancellation of his State visit to London, London Major welcomed the cancellation saying Trump has finally gotten the message that he was not welcome in London.

Many Londoners have made it clear that Donald Trump is not welcome here while he is pursuing such a divisive agenda. It seems he’s finally got that message. pic.twitter.com/YD0ZHuWtr3

— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

