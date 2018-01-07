 ‘Longevity of 4th Republic to the credit of Ghanaians’ – Akufo-Addo – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
'Longevity of 4th Republic to the credit of Ghanaians' – Akufo-Addo

'Longevity of 4th Republic to the credit of Ghanaians' – Akufo-Addo
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says the celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the 4th Republic is to the great credit of the Ghanaian people, the ordinary men and women who make up the fabric of the Ghanaian nation
