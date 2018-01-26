Losing Weight Shouldn’t Be A Journey You Take Alone – Here’s Why

I’m always curious to know who makes New Year’s resolution lists and what’s on them.

While they’re normally forgotten about midway through January, every time the subject comes up I am sure your mind, laden with guilt and minor regrets, jolts back to the discarded page.

“I should have started on Monday,” you might think every day of the week except Monday.

But it’s okay – let’s burn those lists and move on with the help of Health Renewal.

To make things easier for you, the health professionals are inviting you to join their Slender Challenge community.

Although entries have now closed for the annual weight loss challenge, Health Renewal has set up a blog filled with titbits of information in an effort to support you on your weight loss journey.

From “five reasons why you’re gaining belly fat” to “how your diet is making you depressed”, the professionals are there to assist you become a better you (in your eyes).

However, if you’re looking for a more hands on approach, Health Renewal also offers you the option of taking part in their Medical Weight Loss Programme.

Designed to treat the cause of obesity, it is a safe and effective weight and fat loss programme that has evolved over 10 years of experience in the weight loss industry.

Here’s how it works:

On your arrival at the branch, you will be asked to fill out a comprehensive medical history form.

You will then be taken into a private room where the following measurements will be taken by a registered nurse:

Blood pressure

Random blood sugar

Weight

Height

BMI calculated as well as giving you the target values for your gender and height

Body stat Analysis assessment which will give you an indication of your body fat percentage, total body fat and water content

You will then be invited to attend the initial group teaching session.

After all, it’s all about community, and connecting with those who share a similar interest (losing weight) is great support.

But if you have successfully leapt over the massive hurdle that is losing excess weight, then here’s looking at you, kid; it’s time to tone up:

Natural treatment options

Dry body brushing – this is a popular treatment option when it comes to tightening up the skin and improving the skin’s elasticity naturally.

Moisturise your skin – in order for the skin to maintain its elasticity the skin needs to stay elastic and pliable. As a result, cosmeceutical grade topical creams are vital to ensure an active protective lipid barrier for the skin. We recommend Lamelle Serra Soothing Body Lotion.

Nourish your skin – two important components for keeping skin soft and elastic are collagen and elastin. These are both types of protein. You can help your body build more of these by eating foods high in protein. Examples of protein-rich foods include meat, legumes, nuts and cottage cheese.

Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Exilis Elite and Titania Radiofrequency treatments – For tightening and removal of fatty deposits

Carboxytherapy – known as ‘the miracle gas’ this treatment assists in the breakdown and improved appearance of cellulite, fatty deposits and tightening of sagging skin.

The 4D Body Lift – the ultimate ‘Body Shaping’ treatment program. It is a series of carefully planned treatments which target your body’s imperfections on multiple levels.

When to Consider Surgery

In addition to gravity and the natural ageing process, skin can only be stretched so far before it loses some of its ability to return to its original shape.

Non-surgical interventions can only do so much and if you have carried more than 50kg’s for many years, you may have to resort to plastic surgery to tighten and lift loose skin. This fix should only be used in extreme cases and under the advice of a medical practitioner.

And that medical practitioner should be a Body and Health Renewal one, obviously. With branches nationwide, make sure you book a consultation, and they will set you on the best path for a better looking you.

Happy weekend!

