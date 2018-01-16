Love In The Air as Urban TV’s MC Casmir Proposes To Girlfriend

By Genius Musa

Urban TV’s Campus 101 presenter MC Casmir took a huge step in his relationship as he proposed to his girlfriend Vanessa in front of friends and family during her birthday

Vanessa thought her birthday was all about dancing and drinking with her friends, not a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. It was during this fun time when the Urban TV presenter while down on his knee told Vanessa “You know that I love you and I had something I wanted to ask you, will you marry me?” Through tears and with no hesitation, she immediately said “yes”.

Vanessa could barely speak as she looked at her ring. She showed it to her friends at the party and gave her future husband a long hug.

