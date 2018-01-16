 Love In The Air as Urban TV’s MC Casmir Proposes To Girlfriend | Nigeria Today
Love In The Air as Urban TV’s MC Casmir Proposes To Girlfriend

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Genius Musa

Urban TV’s Campus 101 presenter MC Casmir took a huge step in his relationship as he proposed to his girlfriend Vanessa in front of friends and family during her birthday

Vanessa thought her birthday was all about dancing  and drinking with her friends, not a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. It was during this fun time when the Urban TV presenter while down on his knee told Vanessa “You know that I love you and I had something I wanted to ask you, will you marry me?” Through tears and with no hesitation, she immediately said “yes”.

Vanessa could barely speak as she looked at her ring. She showed it to her friends at the party and gave her future husband a long hug.

Here are some of  photos for you

 

 

The post Love In The Air as Urban TV’s MC Casmir Proposes To Girlfriend appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

