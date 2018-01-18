 “Love Me” like you’ve never loved anyone – Chidinma professes on New Single | Listen on BN – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Love Me” like you’ve never loved anyone – Chidinma professes on New Single | Listen on BN – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

“Love Me” like you've never loved anyone – Chidinma professes on New Single | Listen on BN
BellaNaija
Chidinma releases a new single titled “Love Me”. It is one to spark up her fans emotions. In “Love Me“, Chidinma professes the depth of her love to “My love and my life and my best friend.” She follows the profession with a request to be loved in
'Love me' Chidinma cries out in new songTheNewsGuru

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.