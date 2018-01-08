Lufthansa to hire 8000 workers in 2018 – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Lufthansa to hire 8000 workers in 2018
Economic Times
FRANKFURT: German airline group Lufthansa said Monday it plans to hire more than 8,000 people in 2018, the latest step in a relentless push for growth at one of Europe's largest carriers. Taking into account workers leaving the company, a Lufthansa …
Lufthansa plans to hire 8000 new employees
Eurowings launches flight between Bangkok and Munich starting June 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!