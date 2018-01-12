 Lukoil turns to foreign upstream in quest for reserves replacement: CEO – Platts | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lukoil turns to foreign upstream in quest for reserves replacement: CEO – Platts

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


OilPrice.com

Lukoil turns to foreign upstream in quest for reserves replacement: CEO
Platts
Russia's second-largest crude producer Lukoil is ready to expand its upstream portfolio with new or recently acquired assets both in Russia and abroad, including in Iraq, Iran, Mexico and West Africa, as it seeks to replace its reserves to maintain
Russia's Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader LitascoOilPrice.com
Lukoil CEO says prolonged $70 oil should trigger move to exit OPEC+ cutsHellenic Shipping News Worldwide

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.