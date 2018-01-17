 Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have transformation critics shook | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have transformation critics shook

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in South Africa | 0 comments

On Wednesday, South Africa beat India in the second match of the Freedom Series. But really it was the 21-year-old debutant Lungisani Ngidi who was the star of the show. He took six wickets on debut, including Virat Kohli, which is a fantastic achievement for the player. Best of all, the entire scorecard was made up entirely of black players. World Number 1 Kagiso Rabada took three wickets while Ab De Villiers got a run out. The Daily Vox team rounds up.

The Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, winning the match by 135 runs.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read


People could not get over Ngidi’s record of scoring six wickets on debut!


But really the best part of the match was how the black players shone during the match, actually they have shone throughout this series.


It was Vernon Philander in the first game who brought the game home for the Proteas. So, best of all, this game was a big slap in the face of all of those old white boys of cricket who love bringing up transformation quotas whenever the Proteas lose.

Especially former Proteas player and commentator, Daryl Cullinan who literally said “Cricket is inherently not a black man’s game.”


Many Indian fans were bitter about the game but came armed with puns to deal with the loss, making puns about Lungi with the Indian garment, lungi.


And to make a note, Ngidi and Rabada did not need transformation quotas to make the team. Those players are pure talent and we can’t wait to see what happens during the Wanderers test.

Featured Image via Twitter

The post Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have transformation critics shook appeared first on The Daily Vox.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Daily Vox. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.