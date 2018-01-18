 Lupita Nyong’o to publish Children’s Book “Sulwe” 👏🏾 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lupita Nyong’o to publish Children’s Book “Sulwe” 👏🏾

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Kenya, News | 0 comments

Oscar winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has announced that she will be publishing a children’s book titled “Sulwe.” Lupita shared the news on her Instagram, writing that Sulwe is dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure. Sulwe will be published in January 2019. She wrote: I am pleased to reveal that I have written a […]

The post Lupita Nyong’o to publish Children’s Book “Sulwe” 👏🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.