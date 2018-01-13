Machu: Celebrating A Worthy Life

Humble, passionate and endowed with an unwavering faith in God, retired Customs Controller Filibus Machu Tete’s life symbolised the love of God and country. Unlike many who saw advantage in earthly powers for enrichment, he saw it as an opportunity to serve humanity and lighten the burden of living for many that came across his […]

The post Machu: Celebrating A Worthy Life appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

