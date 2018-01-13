 Machu: Celebrating A Worthy Life | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Machu: Celebrating A Worthy Life

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

Humble, passionate and endowed with an unwavering faith in God, retired Customs Controller Filibus Machu Tete’s life symbolised the love of God and country. Unlike many who saw advantage in earthly powers for enrichment, he saw it as an opportunity to serve humanity and lighten the burden of living for many that came across his […]

The post Machu: Celebrating A Worthy Life appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.