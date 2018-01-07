 Macron pursues ambitious agenda on first official China visit – Rappler | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Macron pursues ambitious agenda on first official China visit – Rappler

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Rappler

Macron pursues ambitious agenda on first official China visit
Rappler
PARIS, France – In Mandarin, Emmanuel Macron's name is rendered "Makelong", or "the horse vanquishes the dragon" – an encouraging image for the French president as he heads to China on Sunday, January 7, hoping to forge closer ties with President Xi

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.